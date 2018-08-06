Page # 1 – August

With the arrival of August, our busy lives, get even busier. Gator hunting season starts Aug. 15th, and as I am sure you know, Cary is a Gator Hunt Guide. If you won the opportunity to purchase tags, and need help, call us. See page 7.

This month’s recipe, Crunchy Green Salad with Shrimp and Citrus Dressing, is very easy, perfect for a summer dinner and special enough for guests. (Shrimp makes anything special!)

See page 2 for new advertiser, Marine and Lumber Supply Store, LLC. They are located east of Cross City, on US 19/98. They have all your scalloping supplies, and right on your way to our coastal towns, and that’s where the scallops are! As well as marine accessories, they carry lumber and seawall needs. Ask for Carly.

See page 18 for new advertiser Helmsman Boat Works, a custom boat builder in Lake City. Chad Hubert will build you a boat, one-of-a-kind, just for you.

Also on page 18, Outdoor Expo, at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala, sponsored by K Country and WIND-FM. Admission is FREE.

On Page 9, see the Plantation Redfish Classic, tournament in Crystal River. How about that $500.00 prize? Mid-September, and weather should be a bit cooler.

In the North Florida sleeve, see Salty Secret, RV Park and boat rental in Steinhatchee.

If you have not been scalloping yet this year, you have all of August, and into September to get your share of these yummy morsels.

If you need help, contact one of our guides. Most importantly, let our guides/writers know how much you enjoy reading their columns. They really appreciate your calls and emails, and they would love to take you fishing.

Send me your catch-photos. I will use them on a space available basis.

Enjoy what’s left of summer, and pray for no hurricanes.