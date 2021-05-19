Potential South Carolina State Record Spotted Seatrout

Asher caught this large Beautiful Seatrout while fishing at Pawleys Island, SC.

The Seatrout was approximately 33 inches and weighed approximately 13 pounds, Asher caught the large trout using a Zara Spook, it is a potential state record, as Asher noted, “biggest seatrout I’ll ever catch”, this big Seatrout was released to swim another day!

We commend Asher for releasing the large Seatrout, they tend to be females and one that large has great genetics and will lay many millions of eggs!

You can follow Asher on Instagram here: @damonasher