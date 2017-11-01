Sebastian Inlet to Eau Gallie

Capt. Glyn Austin

October is typically a great month to fish the Sebastian area as well as the creeks and flats from Sebastian to Melbourne. As long as hurricane Irma doesn’t interrupt the mullet run, we should have a great month of fishing and as long as the weather holds up and it isn’t too rough, the beaches are the place to be. Consistent action on tarpon, snook, sharks, Jack Crevalle and kingfish that are following the schools of bait looking for that easy meal. Fish the snook and Jacks by fishing the trough running parallel to the shore along the beach. Fishing for tarpon and shark, the best bet is to use live bait and fish the outer edges of the bait pods. The Rapala XRap Long Cast in size 14 will be an excellent hard bait to use when targeting the bait pods. I also like to use Hogy Eeels or Pro Tail Paddle tail baits and DOA Baitbusters during the mullet run along the beaches.

The inshore bite on the flats and along the mangrove shorelines should have plenty of opportunity to catch snook, redfish, trout and flounder on topwater and subsurface baits. Anglers should be able to get flounder in the 2 to 6 pound range in the lagoon and near the inlets. I like to fish the mangrove shorelines with Storm 360 GT Searchbaits, DOA Cal jigs or 4” jerkbaits rigged on VMC ¼ ounce jigheads. Fish them slow along the shorelines and pitching them under the mangrove roots. Docks and spoil islands will also hold some good flounder. XRap Twitchin minnow is a good hard bait to target the flounder around docks and spoil islands as well. Live bait angler will have the best success with live finger mullet, however live shrimp will work as well.

The mullet in the creeks from Melbourne down to Sebastian will keep the gamefish in there through the month as long as we don’t get too much rain. Fish the docks and oyster that are loaded with bait using topwater baits early switching to subsurface baits later in the day. Snook will be plentiful and tarpon will be in the deeper channels of the creeks. Live finger mullet is a great bait or give the DOA Terror Eyez a shot along the shoreline drop-offs.

