SHRIMP AND WILD RICE SKILLET

½ cup wild rice

½ cup white or brown rice

1 cup chicken broth or water

1 cup plus 4 cups water

2 tablespoons Brown Sugar

2 tablespoons salt

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deviened

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

4 green onions chopped

2 cloves garlic minced

2 bags fresh spinach

4 slices cooked bacon

salt and pepper

½ lemon

Into large bowl, pour 4 cups water, add salt and brown sugar. Stir to combine. Add shrimp. Cook white or brown rice in broth or water and cook wild rice in water. When rice is cooked, drain shrimp and pat dry with paper towels. Heat oil in large skillet. Add shrimp and cook 1 to 2 minutes on each side. Remove shrimp from skillet and keep warm. Add butter and green onion to skillet and cook until tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds. Add spinach and cook, (turning several times) until wilted. Add bacon and rice. Add salt and pepper to taste and gently combine. Serve with cooked shrimp.