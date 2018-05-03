STA-SEA’S NATURE COAST ADVENTURES

I feel like I’ve finally made it, The outcome of this day on the water is what I have been waiting for. I’m going to be very frank in this article. I’ve struggled and fought every single day for three years to be a successful guide here on the Nature Coast. My struggle is nowhere near over, but I am exactly where I want to be today. The reason I feel successful is simple. I get a lot of feedback from my clients and the message I got yesterday was what sealed the deal for me! I had two fathers and two sons on my boat. They were awesome; very laid back and ready for a nice day of fishing. We let the boys catch most of the fish and the two boys worked as a team all day. We did not interfere. They had a blast. One would reel the fish in and the other would net it. They caught trout, Spanish mackerel, and a nice little jack that fought like a 20-pound redfish. After the day was over, these messages I received from the dads. Dad #1 “Captain Stacy, thank you for helping us make memories that you can’t put a price tag on!” Dad #2 “Just want to say thank you for taking care of the boys today, especially my son. He has not stopped talking about today and I thank you for that. I informed him that we will be going fishing with you again, because, and he said, and I quote ‘Nobody is better than Ms. Stacy.’ I said Capt. Stacy, and he said, ‘Whatever, she’s the best.’ Thank you very much.”

That’s it right there! That’s why I do this. Children are especially rewarding. Honestly though everyone that catches fish on my boat and feels that excitement is rewarding to me. I want people to take home memories that last forever.

