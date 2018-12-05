Steinhatchee Fishing Report: “Temperature Dependent”

STEINHATCHEE

“Temperature Dependent”

As in many things, temperature plays a major role in how opportunities happen. For example, the serendipity of Charles Goodyear’s, adding heat to a rubber compound to discover how to produce durable vehicle tires. Or, Dr. John Gorrie’s inventing the first ice maker in Apalachicola, Fl to relieve malaria. Temperature does matter.

At this writing, we’ve had a couple of mild cold fronts pass through Steinhatchee. The water temperatures have dropped better than ten degrees F. The fish inshore and off are biting!

Inshore guides are enjoying beautiful catches of trout and redfish. The Redfish Pro-Tour was here this weekend, and did well. That tour was supposed to go out of Mexico Beach, but due to hurricane Michael… The point is, inshore action is top-notch. If the water temperature remains at or about 60 to 70 F—at the moment– it is ~70 F. The trend will continue well into the later in the month. However, if sever cold fronts drop from the north, things change dramatically. Perhaps, trout will seek refuge in the warmth of the Steinhatchee River. Whatever weather occurs, good inshore fishing is available in Steinhatchee, regardless of conditions. Dress accordingly. Don’t get wet, because then you become cold, and the fun of fishing is lost.

Offshore fishing would be off-the-chain, if nonsense federal regulations weren’t oppressing weekend fishermen, as well as, for-hire offshore charter captains, many of whom like me, are simple mom and pop operations.

The good news offshore is, gag grouper have moved closer to shore, and are very abundant for those who know how to fish nearshore. Here is how to improve nearshore grouper fishing. Watch the sonar machine while trolling inside 40 feet! You’ll find rocky bottom just punching around in aimlessness. Also, you’ll pick up kingfish in the process.

Plugs to troll are Stretch-25’s, Rapala CD 18 to 24 feet or Mirror Lure deep diving plugs. The best patterns are Fire Tiger or Blue Back of any manufacture. In-line trolling sinkers, with a large spoon, will produce well also. Trolling takes patience but is worthwhile. One needs to alter their mindset to reap the good reward.

Florida snapper and black seabass will be abundant on any hard bottom. Drop a chunk of squid or cut bait for a great fish fry for you and others. Doing it on light tackle will make more fun in the catching!