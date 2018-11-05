STONE CRAB NEWBURG

Serving for 4



1 to 1 ½ lb. stone crab meat

6 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon paprika

2 cups ½ & ½

½ cup milk/½ cup clam juice or

1 cup milk

3 egg yolks beaten

3 tablespoons dry sherry

We started with three pounds of steamed stone crab in the shell and it picked out to about 1 ½ pounds of meat.

Melt butter, add flour and paprika and salt. Add cream and milk/clam juice gradually and simmer, stirring constantly until smooth and slightly thickened. If too thick, add a bit more milk. Stir a little of the sauce into beaten egg yolks to temper the yolks. Add yolks to sauce, stirring constantly. Add crab meat. Simmer until heated. Stir in sherry. Serve over noodles or rice, as I did the first night or spoon into puff pastry shells, as I did the second night.

Also delicious to substitute lobster or shrimp for some of the stone crab.