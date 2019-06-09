SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY – June Fishing Report

Hey There folks,

I sure hope y’all are enjoying this summer weather. By now, everything is in full swing with water temperatures staying steady in the upper 70’s. The Cedar Key flats are alive with action!

The trout bite is pretty good on both incoming and outgoing tides and they are still holding in 3 to 5 feet of water. The B52 Super Sounder with the Bass Assassin tail in the sea shad pattern, still produces the numbers of keeper trout. Top water baits produce the really big ones on the shallow flats when the tide is low.

The reds are still making their presence known, along and along. Around the islands, cut mullet is still your best bet for getting bit. If you are the angler who likes to throw artificial, a gold spoon is working well around the oyster bars.

The Spanish mackerel are also showing at Sea Horse reef, and on the flats around the islands. Trolling plugs or jigs will work great on the reef.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083

Capt. Jimbo Keith

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083

Capt.Jimbo Keith