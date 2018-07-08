SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY July Fishing Report

Hey Folks,

The summer pattern is in full swing with the fish and weather. We are definitely getting our share of rain, and it is helping to keep the water temps a little cooler, which in turn, is helping the inshore bite.

The red fish have been biting decently on both the incoming and outgoing tide. Cut mullet fished on the bottom is still working, which is one of my go-to techniques to catch big reds. The fish are not everywhere, but if you find the schools of mullet, the reds won’t be far from them.

The speckled trout bite has slowed a little, but it’s still pretty decent. Finding keepers is a bit of a struggle like every summer. It seems to me, that the bigger fish are schooling up on the drop offs in 5 to 6 feet of water. Also, the deeper grass flats in 7 to 10 feet of water really stack up with bait, and in turn, they stack up with fish! Casting a 1/4-1/2oz jig with your favorite Saltwater Assassin tail on it, will produce plenty of fish. The trick is letting it get to the bottom and reel it slowly. If you reel it too fast, you will catch more lady fish than trout.

This time of the year, is also the time that it starts getting very hot out on the water and I want to remind you to stay hydrated. There are also some company’s like Frogg Toggs who make cooling pads to help you stay cool while outside. These pads are great products that are inexpensive and work well at keeping you cool while it’s hot outside. Well folks, I hope this will help you out while on the water, and like always, get outside and enjoy what God has made for us.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083

Capt.Jimbo Keith