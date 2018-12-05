Suwannee River December Fishing Report

SUWANNEE

Hey everyone, it’s been a great fall, and it’s only going to get better. With the water temperature staying around low to mid 70’s, the trout bite has been very consistent. Now that bite should stay strong until the water reaches the low 60’s to 50’s. Be sure to pair up a Jim’s Jig with a B-52 popping cork, and you will be golden on the flats.

Now with the reds, as this water temperature starts to dip more and more, expect the bite to increase in the small creeks. Winter time, nothing beats a top-water bite in the mornings and evenings, in my opinion. I use a pumpkin bait to spook, custom painted for the area.

Anglers are catching triple tail and cobia right now nearshore around structure and floating grass. I like to keep a rod rigged up for sight fishing for both of them. Typically, a 30-lb. leader with a jig will do the trick and live shrimp have been my go-to.

Well y’all, until next month have a great fall, and a Merry Christmas.

