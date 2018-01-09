SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY

Happy New Year folks,

I surely hope that 2017 was a great year for y’all and a very fishy one. It was one of the best years Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters has ever had. We want to thank each and every one of y’all that choose us to help make your memories.

Now to the important stuff, the fish!

The trout bite is pretty decent in the creeks that have good water. Low incoming tide seems to be best for us. We don’t use the B52 corks usually in the creeks, but we still love the Saltwater Assassin Sea Shad tail. We rig it on either a 1/4oz Jim’s jig head or 3/8oz Saltwater Assassin head. The GreenMoon and Stinky Pink colors seem to work really well for us. The key is to let the jig sink to the bottom and then use a slow steady retrieve. Just keep it off the bottom and wait for the TICK! When you feel the tick, then lay the wood to him, cause that was a hit.

The redfish bite is also pretty decent in the creeks. They seem to be biting best on the incoming tide as well. Live shrimp seem to work best for them this time of year. If the creek is deep, we fish it on the bottom, and if it’s not too deep we may use a cork. This time of the year, you need to be extra careful not to get yourself stuck. The tide will get extra low and the bottom will sneak up you. Well folks, like I always say, get outside and enjoy what God has made for us!

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

Capt.Jimbo Keith