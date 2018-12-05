Tales From The Tupperware Navy

Chug-a-lug……Chug-a-lug…Throw the bug makes you want to holler Hi-de-ho, Chug-a-lug. God that was awful; almost as bad as being stuck in an elevator with jingle bells by the barking dogs on continuous loop, which by the way, Merry Christmas, I’ll get to Happy New Year later.

I really need to stop writing these things when I’ve been drinking. (writer laughing)

There is a fishing report in here somewhere, and for those of you who didn’t figure it out, it’s the Chug-Bug time of year.

Chartreuse and mullet have both been very productive on trout, blues, jacks, and yes, even redfish. This nifty little lure with its familiar gluo sound, has been my go-to top-water for the last few trips to the flats, producing nice size trout, and a consistent bite. I’ve had my best luck with a slooow retrieve. I’ll give it a good twitch, then read a couple of chapters of War and Peace, then yank that sucker again, okay, maybe not that slow, but a slow retrieve seems to be the best. My personal theory is that the trout hear the sound of a fish in distress (the aforementioned glup) and come to see what’s for dinner. The slow retrieve gives them time to get there; this ain’t rocket science.

I’m probably wrong, but as long as it’s working, that’s my theory and I’m sticking to it.

In our area I’m seeing lots of sheepies coming in, and they can be easily targeted back in the skinny water, as they like to feed with their tail up and/or their back out of the water. All you have to do is get a shrimp close, and wait for the bite, and as always with sheepshead, don’t forget to set the hook just before he bites it. Just kidding, but if you’ve caught sheepies, you know they are bait thieves extraordinaire.

The black drum are starting to move back into the creeks and springs, and I look forward to that winter-time bite coming up.

Redfish (at least for me) have been spotty. I’m finding them, but the little buggers are making me work for it. Higher tides to the turn, seem to be the best, again at least for me!

Well gotta go work on my Christmas list and see if I can get anybody to even check it once, that cologne made from menhaden oil last year wasn’t exactly what I was hoping for, but the cat seems to like it!!!!

Merry Christmas and see you next year.

Bruce