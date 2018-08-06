TALES OF THE TUPPERWARE NAVY

Welcome back Yak fans!

This month, I achieved a milestone in my relationship with Coastal Angler Magazine. This month, marks my 10th August, writing my tales and stories I’ve shared with you. Sooo, in honer of this (less than) momentous occasion, I decided to share with you my very first article from Aug. 2009. You may read this article, and tell me if I’ve improved over the years! I never thought I would be writing this column all these years. Thanks for your feedback and support, and thanks to CAM for giving me the venue for my musings.

My first story:

Hi everyone, and welcome to the world of kayaking. The kayak, originally invented by the natives of Alaska, has become a true revolution in boating. Having purchased my first kayak in 1981, I have seen them become an APV, (all purpose vehicle). Whether you are hitting the surf, running rapids, or taking a slow trip down the river, the kayak in its different models, can do it all. And best of all, in our tight economy – no gas – a true eco-friendly craft, that leaves little or no footprint on the habitat or environment, preserving our natural heritage for future generations to come!

The kayak has evolved from a structure of whale bone and seal skin, to space-age carbon fiber, Kevlar, fiberglass and the virtually indestructible roto-molded plastic – the Tupperware Navy has truly arrived.

Why a kayak? With a price range from as little as a couple of hundred dollars to $5,000.00, there is a “yak” for every use and budget. From a boat trip with kids to watch the manatees and eagles, that flourish on the Nature Coast, or a fishing trip sneaking up on reds in the shallow water of our bays and inlets, these boats will let you go places and see more than any craft on the market. And probably the best thing about a kayak, is that most only weigh, in the neighborhood of 60 to 70 pounds, so you can throw them on top of almost any vehicle, (I even once saw one loaded on top of a bicycle)! Throw a couple of straps over it, and you are on your way; no expensive trailer (although they make some nice ones) or fancy rack. (Thule and others do make some outstanding racks). I once told my buddy at the kayak shop, and he had one of the nicest racks I’d ever seen, and that was the first – and last time I ever said that!

Well it’s time to hit the water for this month. Next month we’ll cover what boat is right for you.