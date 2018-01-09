TALES FROM THE TUPPERWARE NAVY

Welcome back yak fans – another year, another Christmas and another birthday! As the old saying goes, “If I’d known I was going to live this long, I would’ve taken better care of myself.” The generation of “don’t trust anybody over 30”, and “hope I die before I get old”, and “my generation” is meeting AARP! What’s up with that? But hey, we had the ‘60s and if it weren’t for us, there would be no classic rock. So now that I’ve reflected on the past years, let’s reflect on this last year; 2017 gave us some scary weather and some other weirdness. At least we came through it all, to a new year, and hopefully, a resolution to fish often, enjoy life more, stay close to those who count, and read my column every month (LOL).

On to fishing: As the days get colder, great fishing is offered for the intrepid among us. The out-flow at the power plant on the Anclote is a great spot in the winter months, either from the pier, or in your kayak along the barrels. You will find cobia, pompano, reds and of course, lady fish, jacks and other species, stacking up in there when the plant is running. Please be aware, this plant is an on-demand plant, and it doesn’t run all the time. Soft plastics, shrimp, pompano, jigs and cut-bait, work well. Also, it is a good place to work a spoon, if it’s not too crowded

Ozello reports a good trout bite, but the reds are scattered. I wish I knew where the schools are running. Maybe I’ll find them this weekend I need my monthly Ozello fix. In the local news, one of my favorite species, the sheepshead, seem to be up and down the coast right now, with some spotted as big as ten pounds. I was able to bring in four my last trip, and they are some of the best eating you will ever find!

For the shore guys, another place that’s on fire right now is Jenkins Creek Pier in Hernando County. Friends of mine caught reds and trout there the other day using an electric chicken fluke tail jig. Jenkins Creek Pier is a good winter spot, due to the spring directly behind it in Linda Pedersen Park. In your areas, any spring-fed creek should be holding fish, looking for warmer winter temps. Locally, the black drum are moving in, usually on the incoming tide. The drum are usually only going to hit a shrimp. I’ve found that pinching the head on the shrimp works best to get the scent out. On an interesting note, the best way I’ve found to carry live bait, (i.e. shrimp) on the kayak, is with a soft pack cooler. What you do is put a brick of blue ice in the bottom, then make a nest for the shrimp with newspaper. Moisten the paper (in salt water) and put your shrimp in dry. In other words, don’t add any more water than the wet newspaper. This technique will keep the shrimp alive and kicking for over 24 hours. The last time I went out, I picked up some bait at 6 a.m. Saturday, and forgot about them. Then at around 6 p.m. Sunday, I went to the car, opened the cooler and six shrimp jumped out at me. This system works! The other nice thing, is there is no bait bucket bubbler or O2 to deal with, and it’s compact. Give it a try and let me know.

I’d like to mention that this year, is my ninth New Year with The Coastal Angler, and their success is all because of you, our readers and advertisers, Thanks.

Al right, I’m going to wrap it up for this month, so here’s wishing you all a Happy New Year.

Tight Lines.

Bruce Butler

“Stumbling Gypsy”

(352) 428-5347

Bruce@IndianBayOutfitters.com

Web: www.IndianBayOutfitters.com