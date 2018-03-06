TALES FROM THE TUPPERWARE NAVY

Welcome back yak fans, and thank goodness spring is about to begin. I’ve had more ups and downs fishing this winter than a roller coaster ride.

But having said that, I have to think back and realize that I’ve also had at least one day for the personal record book (that day with the 14 snook) so I guess I’ll just say, “It is what it is, and it’s been what it’s been.”

Lately, the bite has been good, though clearly cursed, or would that be the curse of the clear? What I’m rambling about is the super clear water we’ve had lately. I’ve literally sat in the middle of 150 plus reds, in about 4 different schools swimming around me, and I couldn’t catch a cold! This to say the least, it is FRUSTRATING. There are several reasons, as follows:

A. They get spooky in clear shallow waters

B. If you can see them, they can see you.

C. They keep shutting down due to all the fronts.

D. They just want to be a pain in the butt and drive me crazy.

I’m going with D. For every problem there is a solution, and the solution is dirt, once you get back into the dirty, cloudy, dark waters, the bite turned on. That means, back in the creek mouths and in the basins at the turns. Incoming tides seen to be the best, but both ends have been producing some nice fish. This pattern seems to be holding. As I sat working on this month’s tale, my buddy Lew, who was fishing in some of my favorite spots, called me continually with updates. By the time he got to 20 reds, I told him to stop calling me. (You can take this vicarious living thing too far) Anyhow, by the end of the day, he caught 35 reds, while I sat a desk. “There ain’t no justice”. I’ll let him live though, because a good fishing buddy is hard to break in, and he couldn’t find one in the slot, all too big (early) and too small, later in the day. His frustration gave me a warm feeling of satisfaction. I mean come on, he’s not supposed to catch fish when I’m not there, right?

Moving on to the trout bite, as you will hear in the other reports, it is turning on nicely. Your best bet is something under a cork, or on a jig head gulp shrimp. Gold bream little johns, and shrimp are bringing in upper and over-slot fish.

That’s it for this month. Lew finally stopped calling, and I’m going to load up my yak tomorrow. My turn; Lew has to work, I can’t wait to call him.

Till next time , Bruce