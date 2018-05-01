Tarpon by Kayak

by Eric Henson

Tarpon are one the most sought out species in Florida. I love this time of year because water temps are up and the tarpon bite is getting hotter by the day! People travel from all over to put their angling skills to the test. They can be the most gratifying and/or most humbling fish that you may try to catch. No matter the size, tarpon will put you and your gear to the ultimate test. Make sure you are prepared so you can up your chances of being successful. On our coast, we have what is called the Atlantic Tarpon.

They are called “The Silver King” for a reason. The adults are mostly silver with a green/blackish back, ranging 4-8 ft. and can weigh up to around 300 pounds. They have large eyes and huge mouths that are great for eating just about anything small enough to fit in it. These fish also have a unique swim bladder that allows them to breathe air like you and I if they are not able to come up to the surface to gulp fresh air they will die. The adults make long migratory runs every year chasing the perfect water temps “72-82 degrees”, and they eat numerous types of food, dead or alive. Although most adult tarpon spend the majority of their adult life in saltwater, sometimes they can be found in brackish and even freshwater. When you come across a school of adult tarpon feeding it will be one of the most incredible things you’ve ever seen! Juvenile tarpon spends most of their time in brackish/freshwater areas where the waters are shallow, warm, and dark at the bottom. They are also opportunistic eaters, feeding on a range of things like bugs, crustaceans, bait fish, and even smaller other tarpon! Generally, once they have reached the adult size they will join the other adults for the migration. Some of my favorite ways to target them are with flies and artificial lures. There is nothing like watching a tarpon chasing them down! Once you hook up, get ready for many spectacular jumps and line burning runs. Try your best to break their will before they break yours and make sure to give them a lengthy recovery before releasing them. Whether you are chasing juveniles or adults, you are in for an experience that you will never forget! Good luck! Be safe and respectable to your fellow anglers! There are plenty of fish in the sea for everyone! Tight Lines and Tight Knots to all! :)

Eric Henson is the owner of Casting Kayaks LLC. a guided kayak fishing company out of Sarasota Florida. He specializes in inshore light tackle or fly fishing from Tampa Bay to Charlotte Harbor. To book a guided fishing trip with Eric check out his website www.CastingKayaks.com or give him a call at 941-504-1349