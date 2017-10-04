TRIGGER FISH FILETS WITH SCALLIONS AND LEMON JUICE

4

TRIGGER FISH FILETS WITH SCALLIONS AND LEMON JUICE 


Fish Filets 
Salt & Pepper 
Lemon Juice 
Chopped Scallions, about two per filet 
Butter 
 
Line a low-sided oven proof pan, or broiler pan with foil.  (I really like the new non-stick foil.) Place filets on foil.  Season with salt and pepper. Dot with butter and add chopped scallions.  Sprinkle lemon juice over scallions.  Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, or until fish flakes. So simple, so easy, so good and so good for you!  I served with sour cream mashed potatoes and asparagus.  
Also great for grouper and sheep head.
X