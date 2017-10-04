TRIGGER FISH FILETS WITH SCALLIONS AND LEMON JUICE

Fish Filets Salt & Pepper Lemon Juice Chopped Scallions, about two per filet Butter Line a low-sided oven proof pan, or broiler pan with foil. (I really like the new non-stick foil.) Place filets on foil. Season with salt and pepper. Dot with butter and add chopped scallions. Sprinkle lemon juice over scallions. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, or until fish flakes. So simple, so easy, so good and so good for you! I served with sour cream mashed potatoes and asparagus. Also great for grouper and sheep head.