Apalachicola / Indian Pass / St. Joe Bay – July 2017

July fishing is all about beating the heat. Early mornings and later afternoon are the best times as temperatures are cooler; however, if the largest tide movement, either falling or rising, is during the middle part of the day, the bite can still be good. Trout and redfish can be found all along the grass flats first thing in the mornings during a higher tide. Artificial top-water plugs can work great here, as will floating a live pilchard and/or pin fish.

As the day goes on and tides begin to move, focus on the deeper grass and channel edges in 4-6 feet of water. Sand pockets and patchy grass bottom along these edges can hold trout, redfish and flounder.

Soft plastics, like the Slayer Inc. paddle tails and 360GTs, work well along the bottom; however, pilchards and pinfish on a Carolina-rig on the bottom works best. Use a 1/4 oz. split shot, 20 lb. fluorocarbon leader and 2/0 circle hook for best results.

CAPT. JORDAN TODD

Saltwater Obsessions

850-227-6550