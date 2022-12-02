Space Coast Surf Fishing Forecast – December 2022

Surf fishing on the Space Coast has heated up as the weeks approaching the height of the pompano run near. Daily catches of black drum, pompano, jack crevalle, whiting and bluefish have headlined the majority of species. We’re already seeing more of the seasonal species that come with cooler water begin to infiltrate the area. This trend looks to continue into December and, boy, is it a welcomed sight after the slime and seaweed plague of late spring through the summer months.

Pompano fishing looks to take off into the month of December. This is the month we see the big push into our waters that local surf fishing anglers have been anxiously waiting. Make sure to have all your gear in top-notch shape for when the first schools arrive.

Speaking of pompano, on the first Saturday of each month we’re putting on 4-hour, completely comprehensive seminars on how to effectively catch pompano in the surf—going over equipment to how to read the water, including tactics, rigging and surf casting lessons (gear and bait provided). These are the attributes that will set you apart and bring big success on the beach. Knowing how to target pompano and whiting makes it all the more fun when hitting the sand. Be sure to book your spot to insure you don’t miss out on how to capitalize on the awesome fishing that’s soon to come!

The seaweed issue that’s been present is still an issue, but if you can cast far enough over the first and second trough you’ll find success. Make sure to have the proper equipment and casting technique to overcome those obstacles. When doing so, effectively, you will find a plethora of fish roaming the surf. Pompano, jack crevalle, bluefish, whiting and black drum are taking pompano rigs in all colored floats and beads when tipped with fresh shrimp and Fishbites. Shrimp has been the go to! All being said, other baits will work accordingly, including sand fleas, clams and crab knuckles.

The pompano migration has yet to reach area waters, but the wait is close to being over. Larger schools of pompano remain to the north, but with a few cold snaps we’ll see it descend into Space Coast waters soon. Traditionally, Thanksgiving week marks the first signs of “good” pompano fishing. As each year holds its own way of bringing the first good bite, look for the first half of December to see some real spurts of pompano fun. Amongst those schools of pompano you’ll find larger whiting, bluefish and ladyfish in the mix.

Capt. Lukas Brickweg

Cocoa Beach Surf Fishing Charters

cocoabeachsurffishingcharters.com

(321) 205-4672