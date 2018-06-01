Folly Beach Fishing Pier June Fishing Forecast

This is an excellent time of year for pier fishing. Both the water temperature and ocean conditions are pristine. Whiting, blues, pompano, drum, trout, mackerel, and sheepshead are all in season feeding near the surf.

The only thing out of season is school, so round up the kids and come relax under the Folly sunshine with family and friends.

One of the more finicky but interesting fish are sheepshead. They look similar to black drum with a grey hue and black stripes but have key dorsal and fin features that set them apart.

Sheepshead feed on crustaceans and bivalves off of the Folly Pier pilings using their human-like teeth. When targeting sheepshead, fiddlers and clams are popular baits to use.

If the water is clear enough, you can spot sheepshead going from pilling to pilling looking for a tasty barnacle or crab. In addition, they prefer calm seas as it is easier for them to feed.

Conditions are best with a light wind from the south to bring in that clearer aqua-colored water.

Get ready for the 10th Annual Jerry Pierce Memorial Kid’s Tournament out here on the Folly Pier June 2 from 9:00am – 1:00pm.

Thanks to the Folly Beach Anglers, this is a free event and all kids 16 and under are welcome. Fishing passes, rods, and bait will all be provided for free too!

For more information check out www.fbakt.org. Our next Cast-Off Fishing Tournament will be Saturday, June 30 from 6:00am – 2:00pm.

Furthermore, continue weighing in your daily catches for the Reel-it-in fishing challenge. For more details go to CharlestonCountyParks.com.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Fishing Pier

For more information visit

www.CharlestonCountyParks.com