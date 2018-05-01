Lake Seminole Fishing Report – May 2018

Lake Conditions: Full pool, 71 degrees & stained to clear

Bass fishing has been excellent on Lake Seminole this spring. They’ve had a great spawn and are now going into their post-spawn patterns. We have been getting some explosive strikes on top-water lures like a Strike King Popping Perch in leopard perch, fished around and through the grass. When fishing this bait, or any hollow-body style lure, your rod, reel and line setup is critical for the best results. A heavy-action rod, at least 7 feet in length, with a soft tip, is essential to make the bait work properly and to get those big bass out of the grass. I prefer a high-speed reel and a minimum of 50 lb. test braided line.

Bass have also been being caught on stick-style worms like a Strike King Shim-e-Stick in green pumpkin, fished around the numerous sand bars found around the lake. I like to Texas Rig this bait with no weight, using a 4/0 EWG worm hook using 16 lb. test fluorocarbon line fished slowly for the best results.

Crappie have finished spawning and are being caught on minnows and jigs in 8 to 10 feet of water near spawning flats.

Shellcracker and bream have started bedding and are being caught on red wigglers in the Spring Creek arm of the lake. The folks at Wingate’s Lunker Lodge say they expect to start seeing some nice ones crossing their docks in coolers soon because they’ve been selling the fire out of wigglers!

CAPT. PAUL TYRE

PaulTyreFishing@yahoo.com

850-264-7534