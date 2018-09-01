Lake Seminole Fishing Report – Sept. 2018

Lake Conditions: 8” below full pool, 88 degrees & stained to clear

The bass fishing on Lake Seminole has been incredible this summer! The top-water bites have been amazing! Frogs, buzz baits and walking baits have been very effective.

A KVD Sexy Frog and a KVD Poppin’ Perch work well over the top and through the holes of topped-out hydrilla. It takes the right equipment to properly use a frog. Braided line is a must to get big bass out of the thick grass. You’ll need at least 50 lb. line, but I prefer 65 lb. Use a heavy action rod, at least 7 feet long,to leverage bass out of the grass. A high speed reel, at least 7.1.1, helps too.

Buzz baits have been getting some aggressive strikes along the edges of the grass lines on the main lake. I prefer a Strike King Tour Grade buzz bait in white and chartreuse. Here, you’ll want to use at least 50 lb. braided line to get a good hook set and a 7’ medium heavy rod.

A Strike King KVD Sexy Dawg has been getting some great action this summer too. This bait has a unique sound that drives the big bass crazy. I like to throw this bait on a 7’ medium action rod with 30 lb. braided line and I replace the back treble hook with a feathered treble hook.

I have had quite a few guide trips with several big bass being caught. Husband & wife team, Chase and Brittany Crowe, came up from mid-Florida and caught several big bass on Lake Seminole using the techniques described here. They were happy with their catches and promised to come back again for another trip soon.

Bream and shellcracker are still bedding strong on the lake. They’re being taken on red wigglers around mayfly hatches, which are still hatching. The mayfly hatch has been really productive this summer, resulting in a lot of fish being brought to the docks at Wingate’s Lunker Lodge.

For current information and/or to schedule guided bass, bream or shellcracker trips, contact me at (850)264-7534 or [email protected].

CAPT. PAUL TYRE

[email protected]

850-264-7534