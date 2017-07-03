Port Canaveral

Capt. Jim Ross

Tarpon, shark, Bonito, jack, and king mackerel should be possible in and around the Canaveral shipping channel this month. Anglers should slow troll or drift with live baits to get them to strike. If toothy critters are prevalent anglers should use a short wire trace. If not them a 60 to 80-pound test fluorocarbon leader is usually sufficient to get the job done. Flounder, redfish, snook and others should be possible around the jetties and piers of the port. Use live baits like majorra, pinfish, mud minnows or medium to large sized shrimp to get them to strike.

Capt. Jim Ross

W-321-636-3728

Book your fishing trip at

FinelineFishingCharters.com Catch a Memory Outdoors Radio show host-Live shows Saturday mornings from

7:00 to 9:00 am on

1510 am, 99.9 fm and 100.7 fm