Surprise Baby Tarpon

Baby Tarpon are in our estuaries rivers and creeks here in Charleston.

Jesse caught this baby Tarpon while throwing a cast net in the water lock at West Ashley Park, its a small lake that is fed by some brackish creeks originating from the Ashley River.

Jesse was shocked that the tarpon landed in his cast net.

Tarpon typically go dormant once water temperatures hit around 55F to 60F degrees and will die if water temps drop below 40F degrees.

In most circumstances that is probably the fate of most tarpon that get stuck here over the winter, however some may make it through to the spring.

We’ll be keeping a closer eye on this local fishery and do a story on this exceptional game fish in the spring.