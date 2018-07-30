The Southside Report ~ August Fishing Forecast

The “(Angler) What do you think it is Cap? (Cap) Won’t know till it get’s up”.

That sums up the variety of fish you can catch on the near-shore reefs in August.

While the migratory species will have moved out, the mainstays of the reef world will be readily available. Troll or balloon fish for King Mackerel and sharks.

Tarpon will be around too, Spade fish, Spanish mackerel will be in abundance.

Black drum, Redfish, sharks, Amber Jacks, and the rest of the bottom dwellers will looking for live Menhaden, finger mullet, shrimp, runners or cut-bait fish fished on the bottom or under a cork/balloon, use jelly ball or shrimp pieces for Spade fish.

The number of options increases as more species will be closer to shore at places like Edisto 40, 4KI or 2NE.

Get a map and find a reef or hard bottom. Keep an 1/8 oz or ¼ oz Z-Man black or green jig head with a Z-man swim bait on the hook. Match the bait color to the water color.

In-shore. Get out at and fish under the moonlight. Night time fishing in-shore is very productive especially from the beaches.

Pay attention to the tides when fishing the Lowcountry rivers and creeks and look for water flowing into or out of openings in the grass lines.

Expect flounder in the usual sandy places using live shrimp. For redfish throw a weighted shrimp under docks or to any lay-down like a fallen tree top.

Throw shrimp under a cork on the flats or use a sinker and throw the shrimp to the grass lines, creek openings, points, under docks, ect. GULP! Shrimp also works under a cork.

You can pull redfish, trout, and flounder using these methods. Keep that Z-man rig handy to check for redfish and flounder.

For additional fun put a blue crab or cut-bait on a big hook and sinker on the flats – Bonnet head shark bite will be terrific.

Send me a note if you want to know more about fishing the Lowcountry Estuary.

