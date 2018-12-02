The Southside Report ~ For December By Capt. John Ward

Finally some seasonal temperatures have arrived with some cooler nights and mild days, have had the water holding steady in the upper 60’s, and the fishing is heating up with the cooler water.

The fish know that old man winter is approaching and they are feeding vigorously to pack on some much need calories to make it through the winter.

The water has slowly become clearer and the speckled trout are grouped up in good numbers.

We have been having our best luck fishing creek mouths and shell points around high water working rip lines with live and artificial baits ( DOA shrimp and Zman swim shad) under popping corks.

Over the last month we have had more success with longer leaders than the summer moving from 18” to 24-36” and also switching from mono to fluoro on the cleaner water days.

The redfish inshore have really started to school up in larger numbers, I am seeing schools that previously in the summer were cruising with 8-15 fish, now are in groups of 30-100 fish.

Even better the reds are extremely aggressive hitting top water spooks and gold spoons on the flats.

We are still working structure spots at low tide such as docks, blow downs , and rock walls and getting good numbers using carolina rigs with shrimp , mullets , and or mud minnows.

The bull redfish bite has been decent around the inlets and just outside the breakers off the beach, and any day now those breeder redfish will school up and slowly move offshore.

They will produce some epic days top water sight fishing large schools of 25-40 pound reds moving out to the spawning waters.

We haven’t had a ton of great weather days to fish the nearshore reefs but when we have there have been good numbers of weakfish, bull reds, and the sheepshead bite has really started to heat up.

Take advantage of any decent weather days because the rivers, inlets and ocean is alive and old man winter will be here before you know it.

Take advantage of any decent weather days because the rivers, inlets and ocean is alive and old man winter will be here before you know it.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

