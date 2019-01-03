Winter Readiness

We have seen glimpses of the colder weather and its time to rethink our gear and tactics for the coming months. Fishing can be fantastic through the colder months and by changing a few things, you’ll stay warm and in fish.

Fly line is built on a core. In “warm water lines” the core is made of monofiliment. “Cold water lines” contain a braided center.

If we try to use a cold water fly line in the warm tropical water, it becomes limp and will not cast (all the transfer of energy is lost).

On the other hand, if we use a tropical line in cold water temps, it becomes stiff and is difficult to cast.

You can stretch the line to some degree and maintain control but if your fishing more than a couple of times this winter, invest in a new line.

My winter fly box loses all sense of color, flash, and creativity

I generally pick out a few heavy crabs to throw in my winter box for emotional support, but other than that, the high tide crab boxes are on break for a few months.

My winter fly box loses all sense of color, flash, and creativity as most of the winter offerings are either black or white.

A combo of black and purple is a local favorite. Most will be weightless or have small bead chain eyes.

Large schools of fish require more stealth so stay away from heavy flies that spook skinny groups easily.

In the winter, I always carry a dry bag with extra clothes and a towel. Just in case. Everyone is familiar with Buff brand neck gaiters and face masks, right?

Ever try two during the winter? Or better yet, invest in their line of windproof polar or Merino wool Buffs (you’ll never regret it!).

Gloves, a good wool hat, and a tarp round out the dry bag load-out. (The tarp takes up little space and can protect 3-4 people in a pop up storm).

If your miserable on the water, you wont stay long and probably will not be as excited next time. Stay warm and layered.

The water around Charleston and the Lowcountry this time of year is as clear as its going to get.

Combine this with the fact that there can be 100’s of eyes in a redfish school watching for the first sign of trouble and it can get tricky.

It sounds silly; but I promise you, they can see you much easier if you stand out

The goal is to maximize your chances. A light blue shirt will not silhouette as badly as a dark colored one and will give you that few more seconds or those few more feet you need to close the deal.

It sounds silly; but I promise you, they can see you much easier if you stand out. Try and match your background.

I personally won’t go as far as the water camo design shirts, but I guarantee that they won’t hurt your fishing!

With a little planning, your winter fishing can quickly become your favorite time of the year. Big schools with less people… whats not to love!

Scotty Davis | Lowcountry Fly Shop | lowcountryflyshop.com

You may also enjoy reading Winter Tactics For The Lowcountry