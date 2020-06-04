Kiawah to Edisto Island Fishing Report For JUNE – Capt John Ward

The water is warm and the days are getting longer, June is here and variety has been the name of the game since all of our summertime seasonal species have arrived back into our local waters.

The school of redfish have broken away from their huge schools and are now on the move and in much smaller groups, the bite on the flats have slowed down, but the lower tide deeper water structure bite has heated up.

We have switched from shrimp and crabs ( due to the bait stealers) and have been having better luck using cut mullet and menhaden.

Popping corks with live bait have been producing well while covering some water looking for fish, and we have mostly been catching trout, but also a good mixed bag of: jacks, spanish mackerel, flounder, and ladyfish.

The inshore shark bite has really fired up mostly sharpnose and bonnetheads , but we are also starting to see some of the larger varieties like: sandbar, lemon, blacktop and spinner sharks, mostly fishing drop offs and inlets with fresh cut bait.

The nearshore reef and wrecks have really come alive with a variety of fish all through the water column. The sheephead bite at reef has slowed down, while most other species have picked up.

The Cobia bite in early June is at its peak, and we are starting to see the large groups of spadefish on the surface over submerged structure.

Surrounding the reef we have been chasing the birds which have been leading us to the schools of busting: tuna, mackerel, and bluefish on the surface for some fun lite tackle action while throwing artificials.

Tight lines, remember to take a kid fishing to keep the sport alive for the next generation.

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

