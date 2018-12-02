Mount Pleasant Pier December Fishing Forecast

December finds Lowcountry anglers not only concentrating on fishing techniques, but honing their amateur weatherman skills as well.

During December the fishing in Charleston is all about the water temperature. As long as the water temp stays above the magic 60 degree mark, fishing will remain productive.

The trout and redfish bite will still be on around the pier, but the fish will become more sluggish as the water cools.

Live bait will work best for these fish, but artificial jigs will produce if fished with a slower retrieve. Mud minnows will be an easily accessible live bait option as finger mullet and shrimp become harder to find during the winter.

The winter sheepshead started showing up in November and typically hang around until February or March. As the water cools many pier anglers shift from fiddler crabs to fresh mussels when targeting large sheeps.

Make a small hole in the shell and hide the hook inside for the best chance of landing one when the shell gets crushed.

Owner size 2 or 4 mosquito hooks are commonly used by pier anglers with great results. Other migratory species such as bluefish will be well on their way south, but schools migrating from off the New England coast will pass through.

Make sure to keep an eye on the water temperature and take advantage of some good fishing before Old Man Winter takes hold.

Back by popular demand this year is the Winter Sheepshead Challenge. From December 1 – February 28 the pier is looking for you to test your skills at landing the elusive convicts.

The largest 3 by weight will win gift cards. Fish must be of legal size and caught during normal business hours in order to be weighed into the challenge. Good luck!

