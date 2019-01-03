Mount Pleasant Pier January Fishing Forecast

January is one of those months that can produce some quality fishing days when Mother Nature decides to cooperate.

Last year the winter was tough on the trout population, but they appear to be coming back strong around the pier.

If mild temperatures prevail this winter, the trout action seen in November and December should carry over into January.

Target trout during the last two hours of the outgoing tide and the first two hours of the incoming.

Artificials like Billy Bay, Vudu, ZMan, and Bass Assassin are all popular among trout fishermen.

Red drum will still be active at times so target them along the grass line or the large flat adjacent to the pier.

Cut mullet or artificial grubs are the ticket to catching reds if they’re biting during the winter.

Some sheepshead will move to deeper water as it gets colder, but there’s also a resident population that typically hangs around the pilings and can be caught year round.

During the winter months, pier anglers have better luck with clams or barnacles than fiddler crabs, but they still produce if you have the patience to sort through some small ones.

The winter months are typically when we see some of the largest sheepshead caught each year.

It is not uncommon to see catches in the 7 – 10 pound range with some pushing 12 pounds or more caught between November and March.

If you like fishing for convicts this is the time of year for you. Catch sheepshead and maybe win some prizes!

The Mount Pleasant Pier invites anglers to test their skills in the Winter Sheepshead Challenge from December 1st to February 28th.

Prizes will be awarded for the 3 largest sheepshead by weight. Stop by the River Watch Café and Gift shop on the pier for more details and to weigh your fish.

Fish must be of legal size and caught from the Mount Pleasant Pier. Good luck!

Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

