South Carolina Billfishing Report

Cameron J. Rhodes | April 2021

Welcome to the column! Here we’ll focus on South Carolina’s offshore sport fishing news. You can expect updates on the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series, interviews with top notch local captains and mates, and information on pelagic species like dolphin, wahoo, tunas, and billfish.

2021 South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series

Although South Carolina might not have quite as much offshore sport fishing notoriety as North Carolina or Florida, some of the best blue water fishermen in the world have come up right here! Many of those talented captains, mates, and anglers will showcase their skills during this year’s South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series.

The Series will celebrate its 33rd year with four individual tournaments this summer: The 53rd Annual Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament, The Carolina Billfish Classic, The Megadock Billfishing Tournament, and The Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament.

The Megadock Billfishing Tournament will make a highly anticipated return this July. The Safe Harbor Charleston City Marina had plans for construction over the last two years, preventing the possibility of hosting an event. Sadly, the Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament, typically the first leg of the Series, was recently cancelled due to necessary marina repairs.

Every tournament in the Gov Cup has its own storied history and each host marina offers a unique experience. But the culture of camaraderie and sportsmanship remains consistent throughout the Series.

Participants compete for cash prizes and bragging rights, all while enjoying time on the water with family and friends. Points are accumulated at each tournament, resulting in an overall Series winner, as well as awards for top youth angler, leading lady angler, and other categories.

Given what we all experienced in 2020, we’re looking forward to seeing the Series back in action this season. Only one event, the Carolina Billfish Classic, was held last year due to concerns over COVID-19.

While it’s likely that some social distancing guidelines will be in effect in the summer months, each tournament has indicated that they are ready to do whatever is necessary to host an event while ensuring the safety of participants and staff. We’re sure looking forward to seeing everyone compete again!

In February and March, we saw quite a few good reports of big wahoo during the SC Wahoo Series. We hope the dolphin, blue marlin, and sailfish bite follows suit in the next couple of months, just in time for the start of the 2021 Series!

Those interested in learning more about the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series are welcome to visit govcup.dnr.sc.gov for additional information about its history, sponsors, conservation practices, and fishing guidelines

Until next time, tight lines! – Cameron

– Over the last several years, Cameron Rhodes has served as the official photographer and social media manager for the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series. Utilizing her Bachelor’s degrees in Marine Science and Biology from the University of Miami, Cameron also works in federal fisheries management as an outreach and communication specialist. While she is very proud of all of this work, Cameron is most excited about sharing the stories, experiences, and expertise of fishermen. She is not the expert here, but will instead be sharing news and information from those who know these waters best.

