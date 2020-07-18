Spicy Tuna Poke – Chef Kyle Kryske

Poke is one of my favorite appetizers to make and eat. This is a really easy recipe to make and it tastes awesome.

Method of Preparation:

1. Gather all ingredients for the spicy mayo. Mix in a bowl and put in the fridge. You should be able to find a small jar of the Chili garlic sauce and Sriracha in the Asian section of the grocery store.

2. Get your Tuna and cube it into ½ inch cubes. Try to get fresh tuna from your local seafood store. If you cant find fresh the frozen blocks will work just as well.

3. Mix half the spicy mayo into the bowl of cut tuna. If you feel like it needs more then add some. The tuna should be nice and coated well.

Put it into a small serving bowl. Put in the fridge until ready to eat. This dish can be made ahead of time as well. I prefer to eat it once I mix it.

4. Garnish with black and white toasted sesame seeds and fresh scallions. Use as little or as much as you like. Serve it with wanton or taro chips. Feel free to add other ingredients as well.

I like to also add in Flying fish roe if you can find it and fried garlic from the Asian market. It also tastes great over rice. Enjoy!

Ingredients for Spicy Mayo:

2 Scallions- sliced thin

½ cup Dukes Mayo

2 T Sriracha

1 T Soy Sauce

2 tsp Sesame oil

2 tsp Chili Garlic Sauce

Other Ingredients:

½ pound Yellowfin Tuna

White and Black Sesame Seeds- for garnish

1 scallion sliced thin- for garnish

1 Pack Wontons or Taro Chips

Chef Kyle Kryske is a native of Pascagoula, MS. He is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University & has resided in Charleston for 15 years. He has been cooking in restaurants for 18 years. working in MS, AK, NC, and SC. and is Chef de Cuisine at The Royal Tern Restaurant on Johns Island, SC.

