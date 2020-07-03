Summer Fly Tactics – By Scotty Davis

Ahhh, summer. Jet skis, crowded ramps, choppy waterways, and fish that have seen it all by now mark the beginning of a few tactical changes for me.

Whether I am fishing for Bass and Bream with the kids, or patrolling the flats with the buddies, now is the time to get sneaky and creative.

With all the boats in the water, I try to shy away from my best spots- mainly for fear they will become over fished/pressured.

I use this time to get as far away from people as I can and find new water/fish.

There are thousands of small creeks in the SC lowcountry that can be jewels during the right tides, as well as undiscovered points, oyster beds etc.

A kayak or paddle board can be a phenomenal scouting tool since very little water goes unnoticed. Stay slow and shallow and you won’t miss much.

Generally, the fish in these areas have not seen the constant barrage of angers day after day and are much more receptive to eating your fly. Sounds easy right?

Go fish where the fish are and the people are not. That luxury around Charleston doesn’t come easy.

Plan your scouting missions with purpose on online satellite maps then put in the leg work…go fish!

When I encounter pressured fish, especially on lakes or trout streams, changing the presentation and size of the fly generally makes the most impact.

I love to throw streamers, but a flashy, gaudy hunk of meat plopped on the head of an already skittish and agitated fish seldom goes in my favor.

By using a smaller fly without as much weight (use a sinking line to gain your depth) you’ll spook far less fish.

Tans, olives, and similar “muted” colors will also go a long way in grabbing more bites.

Think small, think harmless, think edible!

It’s easy to get frustrated during the summer months. Downsize your tackle, pack plenty of liquids, and go hide.

You’ll find fish and hopefully a little piece of paradise you discovered by yourself.

Scotty Davis –

