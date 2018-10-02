The Southside Report ~ October Fishing Forecast for Kiawah, Seabrook & Edisto Islands

I can not imagine a better month to be an outdoorsman in coastal South Carolina. We are starting to get some relief from the summertime heat and the approach on the Fall bite is starting to heat up.

Over the last month high numbers of : redfish, speckled trout, ladyfish and jacks have been crushing bait where the marsh line meets feeder creeks and submerged oyster beds.

We have been having more success fishing the higher water within 2 hours either side of high tide, mostly using popping corks with an 18-24” leader with live shrimp or mud minnows.

Finding an area that is producing a tide rip in the water has provided some nonstop action for these voracious feeders that are trying to pack on needed calories for their journey south.

During the lower tide cycle we have been fishing areas with submerged structure such as : oysterbeds, docks, and retaining walls for :redfish, black drum, sheepshead and flounder.

Most productive times have been within 2 hours of low tide with moving water fishing up current of the structure drifting baits back near the submerged objects.

Live mullet and mud minnows on a Carolina rig has been doing well, because there have been too may bait thieves to fish live shrimp on the bottom.

We have also be having great success casting Zman 3-4” curly tail Streakz , mostly using white or chartreuse because of the murky water.

We have been happy to see some good numbers of trout throwing topwater ( Heddon Spook Jr) at first light and near sun set.

Our water temperatures will start to make a big change with the approaching Fall season from temps in the mid 80s to low 70’s within a 30-40 day stretch.

With this seasonal change we should see an abundance of bait starting to make its coastal run, and give us prime opportunity for our best and last chance to target some of our South Carolina seasonal favorites such as : tarpon, sharks, jack, ladyfish, and triple tail.

Over the next 2-3 months fishing in the nearshore and inshore waters surrounding Kiawah and Edisto Island should be some of the most productive for an action packed adventure.

This makes for a great time to get out on the water with your family , friends, and coworkers with one of our local full time fishing guides.

Give us a call at 843-693-2460, and or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com where myself or one of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water. Tight lines and remember take a kid fishing.

Captain John Ward