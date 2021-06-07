South Carolina Billfishing & Offshore Report

Cameron J. Rhodes | June 2021

As I write, crews along South Carolina’s coast are busy catching dolphin and tunas during the warm, breezy days of early May. When dolphin starts to show up offshore, their many predators, including billfish, begin to arrive in droves as well.

The Tina’s Trippin’, the Mister Pete, and other sportfishing boats in the state reported blue marlin releases in late April and early May, which hopefully bodes well for the remainder of the season.

By the time this column reaches you, the first leg of the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series will have just wrapped up over Memorial Day Weekend. The Annual Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament, an event that is celebrating its 53rd year, is a staple in local offshore sportfishing history.

It’s a fun tournament for countless reasons, but the location’s unique features seem to resonate with competitors most of all.

Georgetown Landing Marina offers a steady supply of boiled peanuts, a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere, and easy access to many restaurants and bars in historic downtown Georgetown. The Big Tuna continues to be a favorite among the tournament’s many participants.

Later this month, the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina will host the Carolina Billfish Classic, the second leg of the offshore Series. This tournament boasts its own suite of unique features, including a stellar view of Patriot’s Point and access to the many amenities the resort offers.

In July, the series will finish with the Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament. This event, widely known for its island vibes, is a great finish to South Carolina’s competitive offshore billfish season. Afterward, the fleet tends to head North to fish the waters off North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.

While we don’t yet know what the billfish season will be like this summer, the community is certainly ready to see another record breaking year for anglers. Last year was rough for so many reasons. We are all due for some good news.

Stories of families and friends returning to competitive sportfishing, all while bringing up the next generation of offshore fishermen, will certainly add some welcome inspiration to the summer months. I’m looking forward to seeing many familiar faces and meeting new folks too.

Stay tuned for next month’s column for a detailed summary of results from the Annual Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament. Here, we’ll continue to provide updates on each tournament in the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series, as well as other offshore sportfishing news.

Until next time, tight lines! – Cameron

– Over the last several years, Cameron Rhodes has served as the official photographer and social media manager for the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series. Utilizing her Bachelor’s degrees in Marine Science and Biology from the University of Miami, Cameron also works in federal fisheries management as an outreach and communication specialist. While she is very proud of all of this work, Cameron is most excited about sharing the stories, experiences, and expertise of fishermen. She is not the expert here, but will instead be sharing news and information from those who know these waters best.

All Photo’s for this article unless noted are courtesy of Cameron Rhodes/SC Governor’s Cup

