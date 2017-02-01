SAVE THE DATE: Feb. 25 — South River Outfitters’ Kayak Fishing with the Pros

Let’s make 2017 the year you will catch more fish! Attend the 6th annual South River Outfitters’ Kayak Fishing with the Pros on February 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and find out how to achieve the “catch more fish” goal.

At this free event, experts from the kayak fishing community will share their tips and best practices for hooking and landing more fish. From rigging the kayaks to choosing the right lure, these professional anglers will share it all. Learn in one day what would take years to learn on your own.

Remember, mark your calendars now for Saturday, February 27. Kayak Fishing with the Pros will be hosted at South River Outfitter’s waterfront location on the South Fork of the St. Lucie River, 7647 Lost River Road, Stuart, FL 34997. Team anglers from Hobie, Ocean Kayak, Wilderness Systems, YakAttack, RAM mounts, and Bending Branches will conduct several seminars on a variety of topics, with the first session kicking off at 10 a.m.

There will be giveaways all day long from the sponsors, and refreshments will be available from local Scouts. Join your fellow angling ‘yakers and make 2017 your epic kayak fishing year!

For more information, call (777) 223-1500 or visit www.southriveroutfitters.com.