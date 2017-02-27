Stuart Jensen Beach Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: March 2017

March is a good month for redfish along the inside dock lines on the west side of the Indian River. D.O.A. Shrimp and Paddle Tail Grubs work great casting parallel to the docks and flipping under the planks. Work it slow, with consistent twitches. More bait will be showing up on the flats so pay attention to nervous water. Big trout love top water plugs at first light, any walk the dog style plug has the potential of getting slammed. Work the deeper edges of the flats with D.O.A. jigs for trout and reds. The submerged islands east of the channel in the Indian River are a good stopping point to target pompano. The edges of these Islands tend to be deeper, which attract the pompano. The Florida whip retrieve using yellow or pink jigs will work fine. Structure is the key component for snook fishing in the St. Lucie River. Bridges, docks, seawalls and mangrove points will all hold snook. The Super Spook and Skitterwalk will get their attention with short quick twitches around structure. A jig and shrimp combo dropped around the bridge pilings with moving water is a good way to start your day. Thump. Set-up. Game on. Tight drags are a must for this style of fishing. The sheepshead bite has been excellent around the St. Lucie Inlet and docks. Dead or live shrimp on a jig head will do the trick. Drift the inlet but pay attention to anchored boaters, have the courtesy to not get too close. Cobia are showing up on the inside wrecks and reefs this month and will eat cobia jigs or live bait.

Keep the waterways clean and wear your Costas.

FORECAST BY: Capt. John Young

