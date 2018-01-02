Fort Pierce Deep Sea: Jan. 2018

Hello 2018! January will offer an array of good catches. The cold fronts will produce cooler water temperatures and get the reef fish and migratory species moving.

The reefs will be harboring various schools of delicious snappers, and with a little searching you can lock in on them by finding their reef of choice. Look for bottom structures, artificial and natural reefs and cast your line, if no bite, move to the next one. Be prepared for other reef species such as trigger fish and black sea bass to take the bait as well. Try your favorite structures or check out www.floridagofishing.com for GPS coordinates along the Treasure Coast.

Fish smack on the brain? Fresh catches of Spanish and king mackerel, along with cobia, will make for delicious appetizers. These darting delights will be seen shooting out of the water left and right. While making your way offshore, don’t forget to stop by buoys, they are good places to find a prized tripletail seeking shelter under flotsam. Trolling ballyhoo or live bait past the reefs could hook you up with a speedy sailfish, unless the kings or bonitos get to it first.

As long as the winds stay calm, 2018 will start off with great catches! We want to thank everyone who has come out fishing with us this past year, and are excited to see what 2018 has in store for us. Let the new year resolutions reflect the need to do more deep-sea fishing.

Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Captains Cole and Zack Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com