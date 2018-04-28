Fort Pierce Deep Sea: May 2018

Hooray for May and the fish we will slay!

May is filled with fishing opportunities; the grouper season has reopened, the snapper fishing is on fire, and the winter storms are gone!

We have patiently been waiting for the first day of May and the opening of grouper season. With all the great species of grouper swimming in our waters, our top picks are gag and red. Anglers should be ready to take full advantage of the fair boating weather and the early season bite. With the calm weather, we plan to launch further out and toward our favorite grouper grounds to target these grumpy tugging machines.

Snapper fishing will continue to be stellar throughout May. Gray and mutton snappers will be the heavy hitters on the reefs, weighing well into double-digits and adding color and taste to the fish boxes.

Overall bottom fishing will yield great bounties and good chances of capturing a true trophy fish. So, if you are looking to hook a fish of a lifetime, don’t miss out what the incoming weeks have to offer.

Take advantage of the best fishing along the Treasure Coast, the serene weather, and the abundance of big fish. For daily fishing reports and photos of monstrous mangos, muttons, and groupers check out our website www.theladychris.com. Be safe and we look forward to seeing you out there!

Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Captains Cole and Zack Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com