Fort Pierce Fishing Frenzy May 11-12, 2018

The St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce will host its 22nd annual Fishing Frenzy and Festival, presented by Geico Treasure Coast, on May 11-12, 2018 at Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce. This offshore dolphin fishing tournament and two-day festival offers fun for the whole family. Cash and prizes in the amount of $16,000 will be awarded, with a $10,000 grand prize for the heaviest dolphin. The festival kick-off and Captain’s Party, takes place Friday, May 11, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Weigh-in takes place on Saturday, May 12, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Food, music, trivia contests, prizes, and a kid zone will keep everyone entertained. Festival admission is free and open to the public.

Vendor and food truck space is available for $100 ($75 for Chamber members) for both days of the festival. Tournament boat entry fee is $250 before May 1 and $275 after May 1. Contact Causeway Cove Marina at (772) 242-3552 for information on trailer parking, dock space, and RV sites for the tournament and festival.

To register for the tournament or for vendor, food truck or sponsorship information, call the Chamber at (772) 595-9999 or visit www.StLucieChamber.org.

The Unified Chamber of St. Lucie County is an organization of business owners working together to help grow their business through advocacy, education and exposure.