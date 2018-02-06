Giovanni Crouse wins December TCC Junior Division

Treasure Coast Casters (TCC) December Tournament Update – Junior Division

The most recent TCC Junior Division “from the shore” tournament was held Sunday, December 17. Great weather and a strong fish bite made for a great tournament and an assortment of fish hookups, including puffers, eels, catfish, some good sized Spanish mackerel, and more.

First-place was won by Giovanni Crouse, a second-grade student at Fairlawn Elementary. Thomas Parramore, a fourth-grade student at Fairlawn Elementary took second-place. Zack Sines, a fifth-grade student at Northport K-8, took third-place. The largest fish caught on the tournament’s targeted fish list was a one-pound croaker, caught by Thomas Parramore.

First, second and third-place anglers won trophies, received “captain” goody bags, and Parramore also received a Fishing Center gift card for the biggest catch.

In addition to the fishing fun, anglers enjoyed a Christmas gift drawing post-tournament, with all anglers receiving great fishing times donated by TCC sponsors.

The next Junior Division tournament will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2018.