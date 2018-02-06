Giovanni Crouse wins December TCC Junior Division

December trophy winners Thomas Parramore, Giovanni Crouse, and Zack Sines. Photo credit: Treasure Coast Casters.

Treasure Coast Casters (TCC) December Tournament Update – Junior Division

The most recent TCC Junior Division “from the shore” tournament was held Sunday, December 17. Great weather and a strong fish bite made for a great tournament and an assortment of fish hookups, including puffers, eels, catfish, some good sized Spanish mackerel, and more.

First-place was won by Giovanni Crouse, a second-grade student at Fairlawn Elementary. Thomas Parramore, a fourth-grade student at Fairlawn Elementary took second-place. Zack Sines, a fifth-grade student at Northport K-8, took third-place. The largest fish caught on the tournament’s targeted fish list was a one-pound croaker, caught by Thomas Parramore.

First, second and third-place anglers won trophies, received “captain” goody bags, and Parramore also received a Fishing Center gift card for the biggest catch.

Thomas Parramore with the largest targeted fish of the tournament, a one-pound croaker. Photo credit: Treasure Coast Casters.

In addition to the fishing fun, anglers enjoyed a Christmas gift drawing post-tournament, with all anglers receiving great fishing times donated by TCC sponsors.

The next Junior Division tournament will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2018.

TCC Junior Division December tournament anglers. Photo credit: Treasure Coast Casters.

