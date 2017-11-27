Kayak Fishing: Dec. 2017

Inshore

December will start to bring a few cold fronts our way. During the winter months, when water temps drop, targeting areas that warm quickly like docks, mangroves, mud flats and potholes. Getting out a little later in the day to allow those areas to warm will help you put more fish in the kayak. Sheepshead are a favorite of mine to target during this time. These fish are easy to catch on just pieces of dead or live shrimp around docks, bridges and channels while kayak fishing.

Offshore

Offshore kayak fishing during the winter months are heavily weather dependent. With our usual heavy winds out of the northeast, try to find a day with a little less wind to catch your favorite pelagic species. Sailfish, mahi, kings and wahoo should be your targets. Frisky google eyes and blue runners will be your best options. While offshore kayak fishing, trolling the 90-to-200-foot depths will give you the best shot at a bite. Finally, don’t neglect the nearshore bite for Spanish mackerel, bluefish and others. These fish can be a lot of fun on light tackle when maybe the other big pelagics are not cooperating.

Freshwater

Depending on how cold it gets, the peacock bass, largemouth bass and clown knifefish bite should continue to be great. Live shiners and or shad are your best bets. All three of these fish will be looking for deeper water when the water temps get colder. Find the right depth and you will find the fish.

