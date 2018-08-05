Still time to sign up for Treasure Coast Bonito Blast

During the dog days of summer, when not much is happening, the fish certain to be biting offshore is bonito. What are you waiting for? Pull together your fishing team, grab those rods and reels, and join hundreds of other anglers to fish the Treasure Coast Bonito Blast, an affordable family-friendly fishing tournament, created to raise funds to support South Florida’s returning wounded veterans.

The sixth annual Treasure Coast Bonito Blast (TCBB) is August 17-18.

Last year, the one-day tournament attracted a fleet of177 boats with more than 500 participants and raised $80,000 for the Wounded Veteran Relief Fund. Since its inaugural tournament, TCBB has raised $250,000 for the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

The tournament includes $2,500 in prize money, dinners, live music, an auction and a raffle for the grand prize of a customized TCBB golf cart.

Manatee Island Bar and Grill will host the captain’s meeting on Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. Tournament weigh-in will be held on the dock at The Twisted Tuna from noon to 3 p.m. the day of the tournament.

The TCBB awards party will be held on Aug. 18, at 5 p.m. after the tournament, and will include dinner, a silent auction and music by local country artist JessLee.

The entry fee for the tournament is $100 for four anglers before Aug. 17. Registration at the captain’s meeting will be $125. Cost for each additional angler is $25. Junior anglers (ages 12 and under) fish for free and will be recognized for their catches.

First place will receive $1,500, second place will receive $750 and third place will receive $250.

There will be two calcuttas: largest dolphin and largest edible bottom fish.

Capt. Billy Black and Karen Hermanspan are organizing volunteer boat captains who are able to host veteran anglers, many of whom have never fished in a tournament before.

TCBB is a 501c3 event. Contributions are tax deductible.

For more information, or to register, visit treasurecoastbonitoblast.com.