New Year, New Price of Required Safety Class

Starting in January of 2017 the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will be offering its About Boating Safety Class for just $10. The regular price is $35. The class is required by law for boaters born after January 1, 1988. It is designed for people of all ages and experience and has an emphasis on recreational boating safety.

Instruction includes information on preparing for safe and enjoyable outings, general information on boats and maintenance, and safe boating guidelines. Navigation rules and aids, what to do in the case of an emergency, and State of Florida legal boating requirements are also included.

The single day class is held on the third Saturday of each month. Advanced registration is required and is limited to 30 students per month. The class starts at 8:30 a.m. and finishes around 4:30 p.m. with regular breaks and a lunch period. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. The class is held at the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 58, building at 1400 Seaway Drive in Fort Pierce.

For more information or to pre-register contact Sean Hart at 772-252-9076 or by email at uscgaux58@comcast.net

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org.