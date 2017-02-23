Sebastian Area Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: March 2017

March is the beginning of the spring season in the Sebastian area. The list of readily available gamefish species expands to include leftover winter migrants, resident species and the first of the warm water species arriving from their wintering grounds to take advantage of the abundant food sources of the Indian River Lagoon. With this many types of fish and fishing available it’s no wonder why the Sebastian area is a popular springtime destination for fishermen and families. Serious anglers can target trophy size snook or attempt to take their first tarpon on fly in the morning and be enjoying family time with the wife and kids catching a variety of species on nearly every cast the same afternoon. There are four distinct inshore fishing venues in the Sebastian Area; let’s see what the four offer in March.

Sebastian River

The Sebastian River is a great springtime fishery. The mild winter we had this year should have snook and tarpon fishing in full swing in March. The warm weather has kept a good number of juvenile tarpon active in its south fork as well as a fair number of snook throughout the system. Schools of good sized jack crevalle will begin to cruise the Sebastian River as they migrate into the area from southern wintering grounds. The Sebastian River will continue to be a refuge for anglers on windy days, and THE place to target snook and tarpon any day.

Indian River Lagoon

Trout and redfish are the main target of lagoon anglers in March. From the backwaters to the spoil islands along the Intracoastal Waterway, trout of all sizes can keep anglers busy. Redfish and snook are also widespread, but will generally stay close to shoreline cover. A four-inch D.O.A. C.A.L. jerk-bait on an eighth-ounce head is a great all around lure to target everything that swims in the lagoon in March. Live shrimp fished below a small float will be hard to beat under the right conditions or if you find a concentration of fish. Wade fishing will give anglers an edge in the low clear waters of the springtime lagoon. There will always be action fishing for ladyfish, jacks, blues and small trout around islands, drop-offs, and the channels behind Sebastian Inlet.

Sebastian Inlet

Sebastian Inlet has continued to produce snook and redfish throughout the winter. The February opening of snook season can be uneventful in our area because water temps are generally below the comfort zone for snook, but not this year. The warm weather and massive numbers of snook in and around Sebastian Inlet this year resulted in great early season snook action both day and night. Live shrimp are the bait of choice during the spring season as snook and other predators key in on the shrimp that are running out the inlet. Slot and oversized redfish have also been taking advantage of the crustacean buffet at the inlet. The recovery of the snook population in the Sebastian Area since the freezes of 2010 is astounding, and shows the results of proper fisheries management.

Near Shore Atlantic

The waters from the beach on out a few miles can be very productive in March if the winds allow boaters and surf fishermen the opportunity to fish them. Surf fishermen target pompano, bluefish and mackerel as these species being their northern migration. Boaters can do the same and keep an eye out for cruising cobia and large schools of double-digit jack crevalle. Sharks, bonita and king mackerel can also join the beach party in late march.

Take advantage of Florida’s early spring and get the family out on the water.

Tight lines.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Gus Brugger

Pattern Setter Charters

(772) 360-6787

www.WelcomeToSebastian.com