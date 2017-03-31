Sebastian Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: April 2017

It has certainly been a mild winter here in the Sebastian area, so we could be a bit ahead of schedule as far as spring fishing is concerned. Regardless, April is always a well-rounded month for anglers in the Sebastian area. From the upper reaches of the Sebastian River to the Gulfstream, anglers will have plenty of options and plenty of opportunities to put together a legendary day.

Sebastian River

Snook, tarpon and big bull sharks are available in good numbers in the Sebastian River in April. Whether you prefer to fly cast to rolling tarpon in the jungle like the setting of the upper south fork, or sit and soak a 12-inch live mullet on a grouper rod off the US 1 bridge you will probably catch something picture worthy this month. D.O.A. Shrimp and TerrorEyz jigs, MirrOLures and live mullet will catch just about everything you can encounter in the Sebastian River. Throw to rolling tarpon in both forks of the river and work the docks and shoreline cover for snook. Bull sharks can be caught on live and dead baits in the lower river between the railroad and US 1 bridges, a little patience and a bit of chum will help.

Indian River Lagoon

April’s list of available species is the most extensive of the year. The techniques used to catch just about all the species can be as simple as live shrimp below a float or bouncing a D.O.A. jig. This is family vacation time in Florida and the fishing in the Indian River Lagoon is tailored perfectly to anglers of all ages and skill levels. Whether you fish from shore, wading or in a boat you have a good chance of making a memory this time of year. April is also the most likely month for seasoned anglers to catch a Sebastian Slam consisting of a trout, redfish, snook and tarpon.

Sebastian Inlet

Whether it was the warm winter, the closure of the end of the North Jetty or just the payoff of decades of exemplary management, I can’t say, but the fishing at Sebastian Inlet has been off the charts for the last six months or more. The snook have remained stacked up at the inlet this winter. By day and at night anglers using live shrimp, greenies and croakers have consistently had great catches. Jigs, plugs and D.O.A Shrimp have also taken more than their share of inlet snook lately. Redfish, big jack crevalle, bluefish and Spanish mackerel will also add to the action in and around Sebastian Inlet in April, if you can keep the snook off your hook.

Near-Shore Atlantic

Anything can be feeding along the beaches in April. The waters within a couple miles of the beach can boil with schools of Spanish mackerel. Bluefish are schooled up just outside the breakers. Big tarpon, cobia, king mackerel, bonito and spinner sharks can be pursued by kayak fishermen launching from the beach. Jigs and spoons catch the Spanish and blues, while live baits, plugs and swim-baits get the attention of the larger predators.

For more Sebastian Area fishing or to check into becoming Sebastian’s newest resident check out my website www.WelcomeToSebastian.com .

Tight Lines.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Gus Brugger

Pattern Setter Charters

(772) 589-0008

www.WelcomeToSebastian.com

