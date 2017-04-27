‘From the Shore’ Fishing Report and Forecast: May 2017

It’s May and this time of year it’s hot with afternoon showers. Permit love warm water and we have good fishery of permit. You just need to find some up-close reef and clean water. You can find them offshore off the boils, near the power plant, but right in that same area you can get them at Walton Rocks Beach. You have to get there at first light; they will be feeding on crabs on the shore reef. Just tip a shrimp on a jig head and throw it in front of them. I use 30-pound leader tied to a half-once jig head. You can also use sand fleas on a pompano rig to get them too. Snook fishing in the surf will make getting up early worth it. First light with a high tide is the best. There will be some big ones in the group, so be careful to release them unharmed. Tarpon fishing will be hot on bridges and inlets, with night time being the best time. I like to use 80-pound leader tied to 50-pound braid and throwing plugs with circle hooks to get hooked into their jaw. Look for water that is moving to get a hook up—inlets and bridges, where ever the water is moving. Hold on to these fish because they will be big and sometimes they will be only eating the little baits. Fly guys this is your chance. Keep the beaches and rivers clean and tight lines!

FORECAST BY: Chris Sharp

Beachwalker Guide Service

Phone: (772) 475-8412

Email: beachwalker32@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/BeachwalkerGuideService