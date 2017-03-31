Stuart Jensen Beach Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: April 2017

Spring is in the air and the fish now due to more bait fish showing up in the river and off the beach. Along with the presence of more bait, comes the aggressive feeding habit of snook, tarpon, trout, reds and jacks. April is a good month to break out the Spooks, Skitterwalks, Blades and Poppers as we will have a great topwater bite in the mornings and late afternoons. The snook will be on a feeding binge getting ready for the hormonal instincts to fatten up for an early spawn. Due to the hot weather, the push towards the inlet should be sooner than expected. Fish the edges of the mangroves and near docks with live bait or a well-placed topwater plug to get their attention. With the clear water conditions you can spot the snook on the flats and sight cast. Clear water means drop down on leader size and stay low to the water so they don’t see you. Stealth approach is best. The Roosevelt Bridge and Ten Cent Bridge always have big mommas hanging out on the structure. Elephants eat peanuts, so a shrimp and jig head will work fine dropped near the pilings. Tarpon are cruising with the tide near the crossroads and up in the forks of the St. Lucie River. D.O.A. TerrorEyz twitched near the bottom is good lure in the St. Lucie. Put your time in at the crossroads with a big mullet and wait for the tarpon bite. The Indian River flats have a good trout bite going on with topwater and soft baits. D.O.A. C.A.L. Jigs on a 1/8 head bounced through the pot holes and bar edges is a sure bet to hook up. If, you’re hunting gator trout, I would suggest a topwater plug to get their attention and to witness the plug getting blasted. Flip the dock lines and mangroves for reds hanging near structure. Any irregular bottom contour going from shallow to deep or deep to shallow is a place that will hold fish. Run the beach looking for cobia or head out to the secret spots (ha ha) with live bait and cobia jigs. When you hook up, get them in quick before the sharks zero in on them. Wear your Costas and keep the waterway clean.

FORECAST BY: Capt. John Young

Bites On Guide Service

Snook, Trout, Redfish, Tarpon, Kingfish

Phone: (772) 708-3593

Email: snooooky12@yahoo.com

