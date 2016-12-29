Stuart Jensen Beach Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: January 2017

The snook bite will continue to be strong in the St. Lucie River. Remember, snook harvest season is now closed. Big winds with choppy water are ideal for snook around the bridges and seawalls. Large swim baits and jigs are the ticket dealing with these conditions. Black drum, croaker and sheepshead are biting around the drops offs, bridge pilings and seawalls. Live or dead shrimp on a jig head is the best method to use. Keep it simple. The water quality is driving more pompano into the river and many are being caught near Bay Tree Lodge and the flats outside Willoughby Creek. Yellow or pink jigs work best but tipping a jig with a piece of shrimp leaves a little scent trail and can trigger a bite when things are slow. Around the inlet, the flounder bite has been good on the slower moving tide changes. Small finger mullet, or shrimp on a jig head, works great. Surf fishing is a catch all species this time of year with bluefish, Spanish macs and pompano leading the charge. The Indian River has a respectable trout and redfish bite going on around Blind Creek up to Bear Point. Overall the fishing scene is very good in Martin County waters in January. Wear your Costas to spot the big one.

FORECAST BY: Capt. John Young

Bites On Guide Service

Snook, Trout, Redfish, Tarpon, Kingfish

Phone: (772) 708-3593

Email: snooooky12@yahoo.com