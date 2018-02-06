Fly fishing it up during the Treasure Coast winter!

Growing up in Bavaria, Germany, my level of appreciation for Treasure Coast winters is at an all time high. Living the fly fishing dream 24/7, 365 days a year is just unbelievable. Getting out on the water even in bad weather conditions, catching fish on fly consistently, is just amazing!

The combination between the cold weather and dropping water temperatures are adding some different hot spots in the game.

Look out for some channels, little creeks and mangrove shorelines to fish your fly. Try different speeds, but usually I prefer to fish slower and deeper in colder water conditions. Keep in mind that you want to fish a half down or half up tide when you fish in front of mangroves. Brown water, which holds fine sediments, is warming up faster in the sun than clear water. Snook, juvenile tarpon, trout, redfish and jacks all love little bait fish patterns, clousers and shrimp flies. Use your 8 or 9 weight set-up with a floating line and a 20-to-30-pound (juvenile tarpon 40-to-50-pound shock) tippet.

If you are looking for hardcore action, grab your 10-weight with a super fast sinking line and 40-to-50-pound tippet. Fish size 2/0 and bigger clousers in white/olive, white/chartreuse, chartreuse/olive or just black in the deep holes along the bridges and channels for big snook. Make sure that you feel bottom while jigging or dragging your fly!

The St. Lucie estuary is the most diverse fishery in the entire United States. Threatened by the Lake Okeechobee discharges, we are in full support of the Now or Neverglades Declaration to save our local waters. Please help by visiting bullsugar.org/sign to help us in saving this unique fishery for ourselves, our children, and future generations.

The Fly Fishing Corner column is written by Capt. Michael Mauri, www.mauriflyfishing.com, michael@mauriflyfishing.com, (772) 485-3321.